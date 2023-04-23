DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $300.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.