DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $953,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

