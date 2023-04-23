DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 2,749 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF (BATS:DBOC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF (BATS:DBOC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF Price Performance

DBOC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (DBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF (BATS:DBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.