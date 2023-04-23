DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.77.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

