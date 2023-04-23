DeversiFi (DVF) Market Cap Reaches $78.66 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $78.66 million and $7,811.85 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

