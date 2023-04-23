Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

