Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.74.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $285.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

