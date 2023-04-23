Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $30.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.78.

MP Materials Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE MP opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

