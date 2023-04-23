Dent (DENT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $99.71 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

