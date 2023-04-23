Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.84 or 0.00050100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $145.72 million and $228,065.30 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

