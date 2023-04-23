Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Decreased by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 15.3% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

