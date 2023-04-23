D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,527 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

Shares of AMT opened at $204.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

