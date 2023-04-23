D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,204 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $247.20.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

