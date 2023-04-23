D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,671 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 714,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 72,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 185,303 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

