D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $273,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

