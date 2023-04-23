D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Crown worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

CCK opened at $78.86 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

