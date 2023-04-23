D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

