CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $131,378.15

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $131,378.15 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

