Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

