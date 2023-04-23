Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

