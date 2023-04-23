Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

