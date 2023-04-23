CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 3.3 %

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

