Creditcoin Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $71.49 million and $13.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

