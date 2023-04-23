Credit Suisse Group Trims CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price to $195.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

