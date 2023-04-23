Credit Suisse Group Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $67.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVS. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

LVS stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

