Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.35. 1,508,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,424. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $591.90. The company has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

