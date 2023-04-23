Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

