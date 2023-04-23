Contrasting Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $245.75 million 0.35 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.09 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.88 $139.48 million $1.55 26.15

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 285.84%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -45.43% -6.00% -3.68% Internet Initiative Japan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Sangoma Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and SI segment offers internet connectivity, wide area network (WAN), outsourcing, and systems integration services. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

