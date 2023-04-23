Contrasting Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 26.19% 17.63% 1.15% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $102.91 million 1.90 $28.78 million $6.13 6.77 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 0.27 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.05

This table compares Chemung Financial and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemung Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chemung Financial and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silvergate Capital 5 5 2 0 1.75

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 2,148.80%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Silvergate Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

