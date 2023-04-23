Conflux Market Cap Hits $788.54 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $788.54 million and $109.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,785,676,309 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,785,479,547.3867855 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29142403 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $119,991,658.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

