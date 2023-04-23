Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

CRK opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

