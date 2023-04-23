Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.85 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Compound has a total market cap of $291.57 million and $17.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $39.15 or 0.00142225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,618 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,446,617.51949931 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.86300035 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $17,679,341.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

