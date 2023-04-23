Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.78) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of CODYY opened at $11.30 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

