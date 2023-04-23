CoinLoan Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.20 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $17.20 million and $22,828.45 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $8.82 or 0.00031963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

