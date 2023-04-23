Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Reaches $107.26 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $107.26 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010210 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

