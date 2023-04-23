Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.32 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $106.34 million and $10.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010185 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.