Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Bank of America

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $86.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

