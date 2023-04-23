Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

