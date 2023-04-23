CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CI Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.