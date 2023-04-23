CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CI Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.
CI Financial Company Profile
