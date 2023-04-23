Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 729,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.