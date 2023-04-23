China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.36 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
