China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $7.36 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

