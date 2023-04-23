Channing Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 13.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

CP stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile



Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

