Channing Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 468.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

