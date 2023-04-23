CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $61.44 million and $2.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,521.27 or 0.99969634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07766322 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,569,483.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

