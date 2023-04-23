Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $563.06 million and $15.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,660,428,558 coins and its circulating supply is 10,946,448,480 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,658,464,173 with 10,944,604,377 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05033044 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,932,123.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.