Carlson Capital Management Sells 670 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.93. 837,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $146.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

