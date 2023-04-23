Carlson Capital Management Sells 6,561 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

