Carlson Capital Management Raises Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 450.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,478 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $29.60.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

