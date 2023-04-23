Carlson Capital Management Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. 19,227,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.