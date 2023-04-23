Carlson Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.